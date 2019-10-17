Armenia’s Robert Gevorgyan conquers bronze at European Deaf Judo Championships

The 2nd European Deaf Judo Championships were held at Brasschaat, Belgium where the only representative of Armenia Robert Gevorgyan (60 kg) conquered bronze medal, the National Olympic Committee reported. According to the source, 8 judokas with hearing difficulties were competing for medals in the 60 kg weight category.

Around 85 athletes from 14 countries participated in the competition, the source said, adding the Armenian athlete left for Belgium accompanied by coach Artyom Melkonyan and Armenian delegate Anna Papoyan.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/17/Robert-Gevorgyan/2182991

