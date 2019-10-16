Zhoghovurd: Foreign aid to Armenia ‘on the decline’

Humanitarian assistance from foreign states decreased steadily from January until August, making up an estimated $34,260,000 compared to the $54,180,800 in the same period of last year, the paper says, citing official statistics.

The latest reports by the Statistical Committee reveal that Armenia received an as much as $2,618,000 Germany in the reporting period (as opposed to the $451,100 received from France). The same records suggest that the humanitarian donations from Switzerland amounted to an estimated $9,784,000, with those from the CIS member states totaling $71,200. From Russia alone, Armenia received assistance worth $64,900 (instead of the $11,130,000 reported in first eight months of 2018). Positive dynamics is seen only in the figures of the assistance from India, which sent an estimated $2,656,330 to the country as of August 31, says the paper.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/10/16/zhoghovurd/3118444

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...