Ruben Vardanyan: We will benefit from creativity and network of Armenians in the future

Armenians will be one of the core elements of integration in the 21st century, and we have been one of the best connectors of different civilizations during our history, Ruben Vardanyan co-founder, member of the board of trustees of FAST said during the opening of Global Innovation Forum 2019 in Yerevan.

“In the future Armenians will benefit from our creativity, craft work and network of Armenians, which is one of the most powerful assets which we could use in the future,” he said.

Vardanyan emphasized that in order to track answers about the meaning of life, you should live in an ecosystem when you are professionally and personally developing yourselves .

“We have been building such an ecosystem in Armenia,” he added.

The second Global Innovation Forum (GIF) on “Transforming Intelligence” opened in Armenia on October 16 with the participation of leading scientists and thought leaders.

The forum is set to explore the impact of AI on science and society from the scientific, technological, and industrial perspectives.

https://news.am/eng/news/539075.html

