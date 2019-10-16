Osman Baydemir: If Turkey is not stopped in Syria, Armenian Genocide of 1915 will be repeated

Osman Baydemir, an ex-MP from the opposition and pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey and former mayor of the primarily Kurdish-populated city of Diyarbakır, has reacted strongly to Turkey’s invasion of Syria.

Baydemir stated that if Turkey is not stopped in Syria, history will be repeated and the Armenian Genocide of 1915 will be repeated this time with the Kurds, Sabah daily of Turkey reported.

A lawsuit has already been filed in Turkey against Baydemir over these words.

Osman Baydemir has previously visited Armenia and laid flowers at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in capital city Yerevan.

https://news.am/eng/news/539054.html

