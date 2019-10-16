Newspaper: Armenians of Syria’s Qamishli refuse offer to resettle in Armenia

YEREVAN. Zhamanak (Time) newspaper’s source in Syria reports that there are currently around 3,800 to 4,000 Armenians still living in the Kurdish-controlled Qamishli District, and they refuse to move to Aleppo, the newspaper reported.

“According to our source, they were offered to resettle in Armenia, but they also rejected this offer, saying they were aware that living conditions in Armenia were not better.

“The Armenian-populated districts have not been subjected to bombing yet, though the sounds of the shelling are well heard,” Zhamanak wrote.

https://news.am/eng/news/539068.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...