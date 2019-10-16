Javakheti born Rudik Makaryan named world champion at the World Youth Chess Championship

15-year-old Rudik Makaryan from Alatuman village of Georgia’s Javakheti region was named world champion at the Youth Chess Championship held in Mumbai, India. The competition had brought together youngsters from 66 countries competing in the Girls U14, Open U14, Girls U16, Open U16, Girls U18, and Open U18 categories.



Makaryan, who was representing Russia, won the title in the U16 competition. The ethnic Armenia chess player holds a title of International Master and will represent Russia in the Junior Olympic games in Turkey slated for early November.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/16/Javakheti/2182385

