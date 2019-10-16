Armenian FM discusses genocide prevention efforts with Dean Cain and Montel Williams – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan e\received today actor Dean Cain and producer Montel Williams.

The interlocutors discussed the importance of promoting awareness and action for protection of human rights and resolutely preventing genocides and mass atrocities.

“Inspiring meeting with Dean Cain, the legendary Superman actor and much acclaimed TV personality and producer, and friends to discuss the importance of promoting awareness and action for protection of human rights and resolutely preventing genocides and mass atrocities,” Minister Mnatsakanyan said in a Twitter post.

Inspiring meeting w/@RealDeanCain, legendary actor – #Superman, @Montel_Williams, much acclaimed TV personality & producer, and friends to discuss the importance of promoting awareness and action for protection of #humanrights & resolutely preventing #genocide’s & mass atrocities pic.twitter.com/FKecpHaugx — Zohrab Mnatsakanyan (@ZMnatsakanyan) October 16, 2019

Dean Cain and Montel Williams have long worked for the recognition of genocide worldwide. In 2017 the two co-produced the film “Architects of Denial.” The documentary traces the turbulent modern history of the Armenian people, from their decimation by Ottoman Turks at the onset of World War I until the present, when they are threatened by Turkey as well as its ally, Azerbaijan.

It chronicles the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and includes interviews with its survivors, who detail the horrors they or their family members had experienced, and experts, who graphically illustrate the real connection between its historical denial with present-day mass exterminations in conflict zones around the world.

