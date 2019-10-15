Kurds in Armenia protest against Turkey’s military operation in Syria

Representatives of the Kurdish community in Armenia are staging a protest outside the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan to decry Turkey’s military offensive against Kurdish-held areas in northern Syria.

“We urge the superpowers to at least once abandon their overriding interests, the interests of selling petrol and armaments and hold the bloody and genocidal hand of turkey and say, “Enough with committing a genocide of different nations – peoples having been considered ethnic minorities in your country – once in a hundred years,” said MP Knyaz Hasanov, the chairman of the Kurdish National Council of Armenia NGO.

The deputy stressed Turkey, which has built a state on the lands of other nations, has reached to a point that now it kills national minorities outside its borders, this time in Syria.

“Today we have gathered here, in front of the [U.S.] embassy, to condemn the wrong attitude of the American authorities towards the Kurdish people. We condemn the silence of the international community. We need to join our efforts to stop the war,” Hasanov said.

