Chess: Armenia’s Karen Grigoryan wins int’l tournament in Portugal

Armenian grandmaster Karen Grigoryan has won the 10th Open Internacional Marques de Pombal held in Portugal.

The Armenian player collected 7 points out of 7 to win the champion’s title, the Chess Federation of Armenia reported.

Months ago, Grigoryan gained 9 points out of 9 in another tournament held in Portugal.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/15/Chess-Karen-Grigoryan/2181729

