Armenian Church commemorates Holy Apostles

The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates on Tuesday, October 15, the Holy Apostles Anania, Matthias, Barnabas, Philip, John and Silas, Qahana.am reports.

Anania is one of the seventy-two disciples of Jesus Christ. He is the Bishop of Damascus By God’s will he has baptized Saul and the future Apostle Paul. He has preached the Word of God among the Jews and the heathens. He has been persecuted and stoned for refusing to offer sacrifice to the idols.

Matthias is one of those disciples who followed Christ since the baptism of Christ by St John the Baptist till the Ascension of Christ. Apostle Matthias was chosen instead of Judas Iscariot and was added to the group of eleven apostles. (See Ac 1:21-23).

Barnabas also is one of the seventy-two disciples of Jesus Christ. He was born in Cyprus. His initial name was Joseph, but later he received the name “Barnabas” meaning “Son of Consolation”. Believing to Christ’s teaching, he has sold his property and has given the money to the apostles. He has been the friend of the apostle Paul. He has been stoned by the Jews and martyred in the town Salamis.

Philip also is one of the twenty apostles of the Lord. He was born in Bethsaida. It is supposed that he has been the disciple of St. John the Baptist. He has preached the Word of God in Greece, Syria, Phrygia, where he has healed the sick and worked wonders. According to the tradition he has been martyred in the town Herapolis.

John or the beloved apostle of the Lord is one of the twenty apostles of Jesus Christ. He is the author of the last Gospel. Initially he has been the disciple of St. John the Baptist. After the Assumption of St. Mary, the Holy Mother of God, he goes to Ephesus to preach the Word of God in the Churches of Asia Minor. During the reign of the King Dometianos he has been subjected to torments and has been exiled to the Island Pathmos, where he has written “Revelation” – the last book of the New Testament. He is the only apostle that has not been martyred and died a natural death.

Silas has been one of the friends of the Apostle Paul. He has imprisoned together with the Apostle Paul. However, being discharged from the prison, he has continued preaching of he Word of God. There is no reliable information concerning his death.

