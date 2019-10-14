US lawmaker: Now would be good time for US to recognize Armenian Genocide

Now would be a good time for the US to recognize the Armenian Genocide, US lawmaker Ted Lieu said in a tweet.

“Now would be a good time for the United States to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

For too long, presidents like Donald Trump were too afraid to acknowledge this historical truth out of respect for Turkey. Turkey no longer deserves our respect or our assistance,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched an operation against terrorist organizations in northeast Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the offensive aims to remove the Kurdish-led forces from the border area to create a “safe zone” so that millions of Syrian refugees can be returned.

