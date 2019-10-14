President Sarkissian receives ethnic Armenians Adrin Nazarian and Paul Krekorian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted member of the California State Assembly Adrin Nazarian and Los Angeles City Council member Paul Krekorian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Highlighting the importance of Armenia’s close relations with the state of California, in particular, Los Angeles, the President mentioned the areas which have a great potential to further deepen this cooperation and the existing ties. Those are the new technologies, science, education, energy and agriculture. Adrin Nazarian and Paul Krekorian expressed readiness to do everything possible to contribute to the development of bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation, the strengthening of the Homeland-Diaspora ties.

The meeting participants also touched upon the engagement of the Armenian community of California in the local public, political and economic life.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/991555/

