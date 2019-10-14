Legendary classical music composers to arrive in Yerevan from all over world

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra is presenting a new mega project. A festival devoted to contemporary composers of classical music will be held in Armenia for the first time, from November 1 to 9.

On the margins of this initiative, living-legend classical music composers will arrive in capital city Yerevan from all over the world.

This is the first festival in the world that will enable the unique opportunity to see numerous world-famous composers of our days in one place.

Each concert of this festival will be dedicated to one of the composers, during which their works will be presented.

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, and the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra will perform these concerts.

The objective of this large-scale and unique project is to give the audience an opportunity to meet the living legends of classical music and to enjoy their works.

https://news.am/eng/news/538667.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...