Kanye West confirms converting to Christianity – Public Radio of Armenia

Rapper Kanye West confirmed on Saturday night that he has converted to Christianity, The Daily Mail reports.

He was in Washington D.C. over the weekend, where he put in a surprise appearance at Howard University and held a listening party of his new album, Jesus Is King.

During the listening party West confirmed that he is officially a Christian, though it’s no surprise, considering his weekly Sunday Service tradition and the name of his new album itself.

“I want to let you know that I am not here for your entertainment this afternoon. We are here to spread the gospel,” West began.

He later added, “Excuse me if I mispronounce anything. I am a recent convert. It means I recently got saved within this year.”

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...