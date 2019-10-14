From Singapore to Shushi: Aurora Forum kicks off

Revival of Oriental Historical Heritage Fund is organizing one of the first events within Aurora Forum which will take place in Armenia and Artsakh on 14-21 October and will bring together leading specialists from humanities, technology, science, education and social sectors, IDeA (Initiatives for Development of Armenia) Foundation reported.

On Monday, October 14, the friends and trustees of the fund will get together at an event in Shushi dedicated to completion of the restoration works of a historical monument – Gohar Agha Upper Mosque.

Supporting the initiative of the government of Artsakh, Revival of Oriental Historical Heritage Fund started the program of the Upper Mosque restoration in 2014. The project is being carried out as part of IDeA Foundation’s Artsakh development program.

The preservation of the historical exterior of the mosque was part of the program. The works also included the restoration of the madrasa (seminary) building, as well as improvements in the territory adjacent to the mosque, including a small park.

It’s also notable that the Fund has recently supported completion of the restoration of the roof of Saint Thaddeus Monastery. Saint Thaddeus Monastery located in the north west of Iran, is exceptionally significant for the Armenian Apostolic Church and is an important site of religious pilgrimage for the entire Christian world. In 2008, the cathedral was included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The participants of the event in Shushi will also learn about other projects implemented by the Fund and its partners aimed at preserving the spiritual, cultural and historical heritage, including the Surb Astvatsatsin Church in Artsakh, Tatev Monastery Complex in Armenia, Surb Gevorg Church Complex in Georgia, and Saint Gregory the Illuminator Church in Singapore.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/14/Singapore-Shushi-Aurora-Forum/2180830

