Evacuation of Armenians from Qamishli and Malikiyah not on the agenda – MFA – Public Radio of Armenia

Evacuation of Armenians from Qamishli and Malikiyah not on the agenda – MFA

The Armenian Embassy in Damascus and the Consulate General in Aleppo keep in touch with the community structures in Qamishli and other areas in north Syria, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan told a briefing today.

She said all steps are being taken to provide support to Armenians willing to move from northern regions, she said.

“We constantly receive information about the situation on the ground and the state of our compatriots,” Naghdalyan said.

The Spokesperson noted that there are an estimated 3,000 Armenians in north Syria mostly living in Qamishli and Malikiyah.

“There have been no military clashes near these settlements so far. Therefore, the issue of their evacuation is not on the agenda,” she said.

“We are discussing all scenarios, assessing the security challenges facing local Armenians and their need,” she said, adding, however, that “we have to take note of their wishes.”

“If any of our compatriots expresses the wish to leave, we are ready to organize their displacement,” the Spokesperson stated.

Syrian forces were sent to the north today after the government agreed to help Kurdish forces facing Turkey.

The forces entered Ain Issa on Monday, 30km south of the Turkish border.

