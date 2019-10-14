Armenia’s Shant Sargsyan wins silver at World Youth Chess C’ship

Armenian GM Shant Sargsyan a silver medal at the World Youth Chess Championship held in Mumbai, India, from 1 to 13 October.

In the U18 category, Sargsyan collected 8.5 points out of 11 possible to finish second. Another Armenian player Artur Davtyan took the bronze in the same age group with 8 points.

Indian Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa won the gold medal with 9 points.

Other representatives of Armenia failed to win medals in U18 Girls, as well as in U14 and U16 categories of the championship.

The World Youth Chess Championship included six events in three age categories split between the open and the girls’ section.

A total of 464 players from some 64 countries participated in the competition.

