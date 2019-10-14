Armenian-Iranian Scientific-Cultural Center opens in Shushi – Public Radio of Armenia

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended today the opening of the Armenian-Iranian Scientific-Cultural Center in Shushi.

President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the “IDeA” and Preservation for Eastern Historical Heritage foundations for the implementation of the project, expressing hope that the center would play an important role in cementing the Armenian-Iranian relations, promoting inter-religious and civilizational dialogue, as well as the development of tourism in Shushi.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Artsakh Republic National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, state minister Grigory Martirosyan, minister of education, science, culture and sport of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Haroutyunyan, high-ranking officials, representatives of the Diaspora and foreign guests took part at the events.

