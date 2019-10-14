Armenia to host Days of Egyptian Culture

Days of Egyptian Culture will take place in Yerevan, capital of Armenia on October 15-18, the ministry of education, science, culture and sport reported on Monday. The Days will take place under the aegis of the ministry in cooperation with the Embassy of Egypt in Armenia. According to the source, the organization of the Days of Egyptian Culture comes in the frames of the cooperation agreement signed between the culture ministries of the two countries for 2017-2020.

The opening ceremony will take place on October 15 at 19:00 with a concert by Egyptian-Armenian singer Anushka and her band to be followed by Reda national dance group performance on October 16.

As part of the Days of Culture, on October 17 and 18 Egyptian film screenings will be shown in Yerevan. All events will take place at Arno Babajanyan hall of Armenian State Philharmonic Orchestra at Abovyan st. 2. The entrance is free.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/14/Egyptian-Culture/2181240

