Statement from the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) on the Alarming Current Events in Syria

The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) released a statement on October 11 about Turkish military invasion in northeastern regions of Syria. The statement reads:

The AGBU Central Board and our worldwide membership are following with alarm the developments in Syria, specifically the military invasion by Turkey in its northeast regions. Reports from our local chapters and communities indicate a mounting humanitarian crisis and new waves of refugees. The situation requires an immediate response from the international community and relief organizations.

We take note of the official statement by the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the Catholicos of All Armenians and Supreme Patriarch Karekin II, and Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia Aram I calling on the international community to act without delay to restore the shaken international peace in the region.

As descendants of survivors of the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated by the predecessors of the present Turkish regime in 1915, we know too well the human toll such aggression can take. AGBU appeals to the Turkish authorities to immediately stop the invasion and aggression against the Syrian people, which is eerily similar to some of the Ottoman Empire’s actions more than a century ago. We call for the international community to hold Turkey responsible for its actions, recognizing that such action in 1915 would have meant a markedly different history for the Armenian people.

Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) is the world’s largest non-profit organization devoted to upholding the Armenian heritage through educational, cultural and humanitarian programs. Each year, AGBU is committed to making a difference in the lives of 500,000 people across Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian diaspora. Since 1906, AGBU has remained true to one overarching goal: to create a foundation for the prosperity of all Armenians. To learn more visit www.agbu.org.

