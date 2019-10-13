S.D. Hunchakian Party Strongly Condemns Turkey • MassisPost

The Central Committee of the Social Democratic Hunchakian Party strongly condemns Turkey’s military operations in northern Syria, under the false pretext of creating a security zone.

From the onset of the Syrian civil war, by sponsoring, sheltering and arming the most extreme groups, the Turkish authorities are directly responsible for the catastrophic situation they are trying to “remedy ” today.

Also of great concern is the fact that this attack on international law and rights is being carried out with the explicit consent of the current U.S. administration, ignoring the heavy human and material cost, which once again the multi-ethnic and peaceful population of the region will undoubtedly suffer.

The S.D.H.P. Central Committee expresses its support for all peoples living in northern Syria and calls on the international community and peace-loving forces to exercise maximum pressure on Erdogan’s regime, which is trying to restore a new Ottoman Caliphate, in order to immediately end this invasion and thus prevent a new human tragedy.

Social Democratic Hunchakian Party

Central Committee

