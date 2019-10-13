Islamic State affiliates escape Syria camp after Turkish shelling – Public Radio of Armenia

Hundreds of Islamic State supporters escaped from a holding camp in northern Syria on Sunday amid heavy clashes between invading Turkish-led forces and Kurdish fighters, AP reports.

The Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria said in a statement that 950 IS supporters escaped after attacking guards and storming the gates.

The United Nations says more than 130,000 Syrians have fled since the operation began five days ago, including many who had taken refuge from previous rounds of fighting in the country’s eight-year civil war.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) say the Kurdish forces have hit seven Turkish tanks and kill 75 soldiers.

