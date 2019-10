Gravestones with Armenian inscriptions discovered in Tbilisi – Public Radio of Armenia

Gravestones with Armenian and Georgian inscriptions were discovered during the renovation of the Dry Bridge in Tbilisi, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia informs.

Diplomats from the Armenian Embassy in Georgia visited the construction site, where they examined the numbered tombstones.

They contacted representatives of the construction company and are working with Georgian authorities to decide the future of the stones.

