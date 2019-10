Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation in Syria – Public Radio of Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin today.

In continuation to their conversation within the framework of the CIS summit in Ashkhabad on Friday, the leaders of the two countries discussed the situation in northern Syria.

Reference was made to other issues of regional importance.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...