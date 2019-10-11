Armenian Catholicosate of Cilicia provides funds for families in areas under Turkish attack – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenian Catholicosate of Cilicia provides funds for families in areas under Turkish attack

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has provided funds to support the needs of the Armenian families in the areas in north Syria that have been targeted by Turkish forces.

His Holiness Aram I keeps in touch with local church leaders to get information about the situation on the ground.

According to the Catholicosate of Cilicia, the Armenian families are not under immediate threat.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...