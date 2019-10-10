Armenia condemns Turkey’s military invasion in north-east Syria – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenia has condemned the military invasion by Turkey in north-east Syria.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement “it would lead to deterioration of regional security, losses among civilians, mass displacement and eventually to a new humanitarian crisis. The plight of ethnic and religious minorities is of particular concern.”

“This military invasion also creates an imminent threat of identity based grave and massive violations of human rights,” the statement reads.

Armenia calls for effective international measures aimed at halting this military invasion, preventing mass atrocities and protecting the population of Syria bordering Turkey.

Armenia supports the unity and sovereignty of Syria and urges to refrain from military offensive against Syria and its people. Armenia will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the friendly people of Syria on the ground.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...