WCIT 2019: World’s leading IT forum continues in Yerevan (livestream)

The World Congress on Information Technologies (WCIT) is continuing in Yerevan, attracting leading professionals of the IT sector, as well as celebrities.

The three-day event opened on Sunday, October 6 with a gala concert featuring a special light show and world-famous bands.

WCIT 2019 has brought together around 2,500 participants from 70 world countries.

One of the largest and most prestigious ICT events of the world, WCIT was founded by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WSTA). The organizer of the Yerevan forum is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).

The full agenda and detailed information on the speakers can be accessed here

