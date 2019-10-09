Nikol Pashinyan, Alexis Ohanian consider opportunities for joint projects in Armenia – Public Radio of Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The Prime Minister welcomed his participation in the WCIT 2019 Congress in in Yerevan.

“We are proud of the achievements of our compatriots who have succeeded in various countries around the world, who make our homeland internationally recognized. I am glad to host you here and discuss opportunities for joint programs, mutually beneficial development projects in Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

Alexis Ohanyan thanked the Prime Minister, noting that he is happy to visit Armenia again for an important world-scale event.

“Armenia has great potential of human talent, numerous opportunities for development and prosperity and be part of the world technological progress,” said Alexis Ohanian.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the 23rd World Conference on Information Technology, IT cooperation, promotion of youth and women involvement in the field.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the government has declared the IT sector a priority, aiming to make Armenia a technology hub. In this context, the head of government presented the ongoing programs towards development of information technologies.

