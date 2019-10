Kim Kardashian Visited Temple of Garni in Armenia

Kim Kardashian has visited the Temple of Garni in Garni, Kotayk Province Armenia, a spokesperson for the Historic-Cultural Reserve-Museum and Historic Environment Protection Service, the agency in charge of the monument Marine Avanesyan wrote on Facebook.

”Kim Kardashian in Garni: Local and foreign tourists were waiting for Kardashian here since early morning, although they didn’t manage to take pictures”, said Marine Avanesyan.

