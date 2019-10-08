Kim and Kourtney Kardashian visit Armenian Genocide Memorial – Public Radio of Armenia

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today to pay tribute to the memory of Armenian genocide victims.

Kim first visited the site on April 24, 2015, the 100th anniversary of the deaths, where she laid red roses.

Kim Kardashian has arrived in Armenia to participate in the World Congress on Information Technology 2019 (WCIT 2019).

Speaking at the Congress earlier today, Kim reaffirmed that she would continue campaigning for a US recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and revealed that she was having “internal” discussions about the matter at the White House.

