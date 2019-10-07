PM at WCIT 2019: We believe we can make Armenia paradise for talented people (VIDEO)

YEREVAN. – We believe we can make Armenia a paradise for talented people. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday stated this in his opening remarks at the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2019—which capital city Yerevan is hosting, from Sunday to Wednesday—addressing the participants and guests of this international event (PHOTOS).

“It’s a great honor and pleasure for us to host such a conference because it’s a good opportunity to talk with you and the international community, through you, about our strategy to make Armenia a country of high-tech industry,” he noted, in particular. “I hope that in the few days spent in our country, you will feel the new energy and climate that has come to our country since the nonviolent, velvet, people’s revolution that took place in the Republic of Armenia last year.

“The economy of our country is recording an impressive growth; at the moment we have a 7% economic growth. Tourism in our country is recording an impressive growth; we have a 13% growth in tourism. The export of technology products is also recording an impressive growth; with data for the first seven months, exports of medium-tech goods has grown by 40.9%, and exports of high-tech goods—by 34.4%.

“All this gives us confidence that the economic revolution taking place in the Republic of Armenia will lead to a technology revolution, and we will be able to make Armenia one of the leading technology, innovation countries in the world, a true technology hub. This goal seems to us to be attainable and realistic also because numerous children of the Armenian people are the creators of well-known technological innovations.

“The IT sector in our country has grown about five times in the last seven years. A steady 20% to 25% growth is recorded every year.

“We have set a task of considerably developing education.

“We believe we can make Armenia a paradise for talented people. (…) free and developing, sovereign Armenia is becoming an increasingly appealing country for technology, education, innovation investment activities and education.

“I hope that this event [WCIT 2019] will change a lot in the relations of the technology world and Armenia.”

https://news.am/eng/news/537419.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...