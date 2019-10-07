Kim Kardashian West shares her impressions upon arriving in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West shared her impressions on Facebook upon arriving in Armenia on October 8.

“Almost 3 am in Armenia, and I can’t sleep I’m so excited to be here and see everyone!”, Kim Kardashian said.

Kim Kardashian West arrived in Armenia together with sister Kourtney Kardashian and children.

Kim Kardashian West will be a special keynote speaker and panelist at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019), which will take place in Yerevan, Armenia from October 6 through 9, 2019.

WCIT 2019 program manager Syuzanna Azoyan told reporters at the airport that the Kardashian sisters visited Armenia together with their kids, a total of seven children. They left for the hotel because the kids were sleeping. Kim Kardashian promised to meet with the media representatives.

Kim Kardashian West visited Armenia for the first time in April 2015 together with spouse Kanye West and sister Khloé Kardashian. They visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/990683/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...