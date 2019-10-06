Guests arriving in Armenia for World Congress on IT – Public Radio of Armenia

Guests are arriving in Yerevan for the World Congress on IT to be held in Armenia’s capital from October 6 to 9.

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian, Founder and SEO of GIPHY Alex Chung, Senior Vice President of Pixar Animation Studios Katherine Sarafian, Editor of Defense & Aerospace Report Vago Muradian has arrived in Armenia, CEO of FIFA Foundation Youri Djorkaeff has arrived in Armenia, Managing Director and Head of Transformation BMP Paribas Neil Bansal, President of San Jose State University Dr. Mary A. Papazian, Yale-MIT Technologist-Turned-Technoskeptic, Author and Commentator Eric Brende, Executive Director of Berkley SkyDeck Caroline Winnett, co-founder of Infosys Narayana Murthy, CTO for Europe and Latin America of Ericsson Javier Garcia Gomez have already arrived in Yerevan.

The WCIT will be opened by the first ever concert of AI-written music, in which the musicians perform the score live as it is composed. The WCIT World Orchestra, which consists of over 120 musicians from 15 countries, will perform a piece of music composed by artificial intelligence for an audience of spectators in Republic Square, Yerevan.

The special composition will be written on the spot by the new technology – developed specifically for this concert. Using machine-learning, the technology has been fed thousands of pieces of traditional Armenian music over an eight-month period in order to create a new Armenian-style piece for the opening ceremony of WCIT 2019.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...