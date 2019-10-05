Remains of Kim Bakshi to be transferred to Shushi

Deputy President of Union of Armenian in Russia Lusik Ghukasyan will visit one of educational institutions of Artsakh on Saturday. As Ghukasyan has told Artsakhpress news agency, the primary aim of the visit is to realize the last will of the scriptwriter.

In his testament Bakshi had asked to burry some of is remains in Armenia and Shushi.

To remind, renowned author a true friend of the Armenian people and great admirer of the Armenian culture and history who has also authored books about Armenia Kim Bakshi passed away in March 2019. He was 88 years old.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...