Nikol Pashinyan issues congratulatory message on World Teachers’ Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Armenian teachers on World Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated on October 5. As the press department at the government reported, the congratulatory message reads:

“Dear teachers,

I cordially congratulate you on your professional holiday – Teacher’s Day.

Invaluable is your role in the process of handing down knowledge and educating the rising generation, since knowledge and skills is what matters most in new Armenia where teachers and schools should not simply set themselves the task of informing the child, but should prepare the new generation to achieving higher goals and results and build Armenia’s prosperous future, which means that Armenia’s future depends on your responsible effort.

The salaries of 38000 teachers have been raised 10% since September 1st. This process will be continuous because the government focuses on education and on the continued increase in the level of education.

Dear teachers, I once again congratulate you on Teachers’ Day, wishing robust health, happiness and new professional achievements.”

