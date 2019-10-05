Composer Gia Kancheli buried in Didube Pantheon

Composer Gia Kancheli was buried in Didube Pantheon. The composer’s civil funeral was taking place at Rustaveli State Theater. Music created by him were voiced during the funeral, Georgian sources reported. Government officials, actors, athletes and other members of the public expressed their condolences to Gia Kancheli’s family. To remind, composer Gia Kancheli died on October 2 at the age of 84.

The considerable part of the composer’s creative activity had been associated with Armenia. Six of his seven symphonies were written at the Composers’ House in Dilijan; he has spent a lot of time in Armenia. In 2017 Armenia hosted a festival dedicated to him.

