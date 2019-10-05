Armenia soldier wounded near Azerbaijan border

Contract military serviceman Yeghishe Chakhmakhchyan, 28, was wounded Friday near the Azerbaijan border area of Koti village of Armenia’s Tavush Province.

The soldier got injured in the shoulder, he was first taken to Noyemberyan town hospital, and then to the Ministry of Defense Central Clinical Military Hospital in capital city Yerevan.

Koti village prefect Feliks Melikyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Chakhmakhchyan’s injury is not life-threatening.

Melikyan added that after getting medical treatment, the soldier will continue his military service.

