Delegation of the Holy Community of Mount Athos in the Holy See of the Mother Church

A delegation of the Holy Community of Mount Athos, consisting of Hieromonk Nikodemus Lavriotis, Monk Nikodemos Agiopaulitis and Hieromonk Sisoes Xenophontinos, worked with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Wednesday, October 2, in order to determine the final details of the program of the visit of His All-Holiness to Mount Athos, which will be from October 19 to 22.

It is recalled that on Saturday, October 19, the Ecumenical Patriarch, coming from Thessaloniki, will arrive at Holy Xenophontos Monastery, his first destination on Mount Athos. During his stay, he will preside at the Divine Liturgy which will be celebrated in the new Catholicon of the Monastery, on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of its construction, and will visit Karyes, as well as other Holy Monasteries and Sketes, as has already been announced.

Also present at the meeting of His All-Holiness with the delegation of the Holy Community was the Secretary of the Holy and Great Synod, Deacon Gregorios.

Earlier, His All-Holiness received successively the Metropolitan Maximos of Ioannina and Metropolitan Myron of New Zealand. He also received the distinguished artist Konstantinos Georgiou, accompanied by his wife and daughter, on the occasion of tomorrow’s inauguration of his solo exhibition of painting and sculpture, entitled “Enigma,” which will be hosted until the end of October at Sismanoglio Palace of the Consulate General of Greece in Istanbul.

