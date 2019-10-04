22nd Arpa Film Festival to Open at Hollywood American Legion Post 43

HOLLYWOOD—The 22nd Arpa International Film Festival will be moving to a new location after 14 years at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood. This year, the festival will take place from November 8 to 10.

We are beyond excited that the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 theater is the only historic theater in Hollywood owned and operated by veterans, and has undergone a major transformation into a state-of-the-art cinema and event venue. Its halls were once graced by Hollywood legends such as Humphrey Bogart, Charlton Heston, Clark Gable, Ronald Reagan, and Shirley Temple.

The historic American Legion Post 43 dates back to 1929, with an original Egyptian revival architecture style building, an incredible underground Art Deco bar, and a cafeteria where film enthusiasts could spend each day enjoying all the amenities.

Opportunity always reveals itself to our filmmakers, who have made it their mission in creating stories that move audiences and create undeniable emotion. Once again, we will be screening the best shorts, features, documentaries, music videos, and animated films at our new location.

The festival is very proud to present its prestigious Armin T. Wegner Humanitarian Award to directors Mimi Malayan and Arthur Muradyan for their film “The Stateless Diplomat,” which tell the story of Diana Agabeg Apcar, a 19th century Armenian writer living in Japan, becoming the de facto ambassador of a lost nation – the First Republic of Armenia.

“100 Years From Home,” Coming Home,” and “The Hidden Map” will be screened at this year’s film festival

Saturday night’s Centerpiece program presents “Lorik,” from Armenia, starring Michael Poghosyan.

Saturday afternoon feature “Coming Home,” which depicts a mid-90’s story of an Armenian border village, where a six-year-old boy named Saro is anxiously waiting for his father to come home.

The documentary, written, directed and produced by Ani Hovannisian, “The Hidden Map,” tells the story of A Scottish architecture student trekking through Eastern Turkey, who stumbles upon magnificent relics in ruin. Mesmerized by their beauty and appalled by their destruction, this solitary explorer spends the next 30 years returning to these lands, unearthing and documenting the last vestiges of a vanished Armenian civilization.

“100 Years From Home,” a documentary directed by Jared White and produced by Lillit Pilikian and Jared White, tells the story of an Armenian American woman who ventures to Armenia and into Turkey in search of her great-grandparents long-lost house. “100 Years from Home” is a film about family, loss, and survival, through a deeply personal lens.

The festival has been recognized for screening many wonderful shorts each year, and this year is no exception. Among the shorts and animations, we have such films as “The Year of Eros,” by Jon Sahagian, (USA), “The Ribbon,” by Polla Kozino (USA), “DeafHearts,” by Arnaud Khayadjanian (France), “The Broken Soul,” by Gary Karapetyan (Alex Pilibos alumni) and George Pilafdzhyan, (USA) , 8 by Gabrielle Fabbro (USA) and many more.

“Sand and Fire,” “The Stateless Diplomat,” and “8” will be screened at this year’s film festival

The highlight of the festival is the world premiere of a film from Morocco, directed by Suhail Ben Barka, entitled “Sand and Fire.” The film is an epic story that takes place in the 17th century between Spain and Morocco, and has a renowned International cast. In a twist of fate, the filmmaker’s grandmother was of Armenian heritage, and the music of Dle Yaman is heard throughout the film.

We cannot think of a better new home and beginning for all of our past and new supporters to come and celebrate the magic of film and entertainment. We look forward to seeing all of you at our new home Hollywood Post 43, located at 2035 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068, from November 8 to 10.

For more information, visit the website. Reserve your tickets online.

http://asbarez.com/186531/22nd-arpa-film-festival-to-open-at-hollywood-american-legion-post-43/

