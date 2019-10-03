Tribute to Komitas’ 150th Anniversary at French Embassy in Washington, D.C

WASHINGTON, DC — On October 11th, at 7:30 pm the French Embassy in Washington, D.C. will host Sahan Arzruni, an acclaimed pianist, entrepreneur, composer, and producer for a tribute to Komitas’ 150th anniversary organized by Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR), under the auspices of the Armenian Embassy to the USA, and endorsed by the Women’s Guild Central Council and St. Mary’s Apostolic Church, D.C.

The concert will honor Komitas’ legacy by honoring his musical achievements and contribution to the promotion and preservation of Armenian culture.

Komitas is the fountainhead of the new Armenian music

Funds raised during the event will be donated to the Vanadzor Old Age Home, one of Women’s Guild Central Council’s programs supported by the Eastern Diocese and administrated by FAR.

The Vanadzor Old Age Home is a unique institution in Armenia designed to support and safeguard the wellbeing of Armenia’s elderly, who deserves to live out their last days in peace and with dignity.

FAR is dedicated to honoring the past, empowering the present, and ensuring the future for people in Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh and Javakhk. FAR gives hope, guidance and opportunity to those in need, empowering them to create a better present and helping them pave the way toward a stronger future.

FAR caters its general relief and development programs to the changing needs of the people of Armenia, concentrating its efforts on humanitarian aid, social and economic opportunity and development, child protection, healthcare and education.

For info contact: 301 910 5060

