Reparations expert calls for passage of Armenian Genocide Resolution in Capitol Hill speech

Genocide reparations expert Dr. Jermaine McCalpin stressed that Congressional passage of the Armenian Genocide Resolution (S.Res.150 and H.Res.296) represents a key to countering the denial of this crime, seeking reparations, and securing justice, during the second installment of the Armenian National Committee of America’s (ANCA) Raphael Lemkin Policy Series.

“I am honored to have had the opportunity to host the second lecture of the Raphael Lemkin Policy Series,” said Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “Dr. McCalpin led an excellent discussion on recognition and remembrance of the Armenian Genocide. We must pass H.Res.296 to ensure it is the policy of the United States to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance.

Dr. McCalpin, the co-author of the landmark Armenian Genocide Reparations Study Group Report “Resolution with Justice,” outlined five reasons why the U.S. Congress should pass pending Armenian Genocide legislation:

1) It will send a message that the U.S. will honor its commitments to historical rectification, noting that passage is “ensuring that this type of recognition leads to decisive action.”

2) It will remove the veil of diplomatic protection of denial by Turkey of the Genocide.

3) It indicates U.S. global leadership in human rights demands and that initiates strategic actions and legislation

4) Sends a clear message that contemporary imperatives should not over-ride the continuation of the Genocide

5) History will judge us as having failed our antecedents by allowing them to be forgotten by virtue of not supporting Genocide recognition and by extension, reparations.

