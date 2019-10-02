New tree grove in Tsitsernakaberd to be name after Aurora Mardiganian

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and the Armenia Tree Project have announced that a tree-planting event in Tsitsernakaberd will be organized on October 20, 2019.

A new grove of trees to be planted will be named after Aurora Mardiganian.

The event will be part of the first Aurora Forum, a major arena for global citizens to serve as drivers of change, supported by global leaders from a broad range of fields including politics, academia, business, entertainment and art, with a shared commitment to tackling some of the most pressing global challenges. The first of its kind in the region, the Forum is the vision of philanthropists Vartan Gregorian, Noubar Afeyan and Ruben Vardanyan.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced that the Aurora Prize Ceremony to take place on October 19, 2019 will be open to the public.

The Initiative also confirmed a tribute and fundraising concert featuring the Mariinsky Theatre Symphonic Orchestra conducted by Valery Gergiev, to take place on October 20, 2019.

The fundraising concert will be an invitation-only event.

https://mediamax.am/en/news/society/35103/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...