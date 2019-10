Armenia sending 3 female boxers to 2019 AIBA World Championship

Three representatives of Armenia are taking part in the 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championship to be held in Ulan-Ude, Russia from 3 to 13 October.

Anush Grigoryan (51kg.), Anahit Haroyan (54kg.) and Ani Hovsepyan (69kg.) will fight to bring prizes to the country in the 11th edition of the international sporting event.

The team led by chief coach Vahan Adilkhanyan has already left for the Russian city.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/10/02/aiba-20169/3107521

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...