1964 bust of Charles Aznavour by Alice Melikian to be installed in central Paris

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. A 1964 bust of Charles Aznavour by sculptor Alis Melikian will be erected in Paris in honor of the legendary late singer’s memory.

The sculpture was given to the Paris City Hall by the Armenia-based Aznavour Foundation and it will be installed in Charles Aznavour’s childhood neighborhood in the French capital.

Alice Melikian sculpted the bust 55 years ago in honor of Aznavour’s first visit to Armenia.

The Aznavour Foundation said in a news release that it highly appreciates the Paris city authorities’ readiness to erect the bust in the city center, “which will enable residents and visitors of the French capital city to feel Aznavour’s “presence””.

Charles Aznavour’s son Nicola, a co-founder of the Aznavour Foundation, delivered remarks at the ceremony in the Paris City Hall when the bust was donated to the city. The ceremony was organized on the occasion of the first anniversary of death of Charles Aznavour.

“Charles Aznavour is closely tied with Paris, and the foundation is sincerely grateful to the Paris City Hall for this event and the great readiness and support in installing the bust in the future,” Nicola Aznavour said.

Charles Aznavour died October 1, 2018 at the age of 94.

Earlier in May, a memorial plaque was inaugurated at the first Paris apartment building of the Aznavour family in the French capital.

A statue of Charles Aznavour is planned to be erected in Paris in the coming months.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/975594/

