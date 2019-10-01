Yerevan named second runner-up in CIS TOP 10 Cities for Tourism Autumn 2019

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. A Russian travel and tourism center has included Yerevan in its Top 10 List of Cities to visit in autumn.

The top destinations were selected from cities in the CIS territory and the Armenian capital is the second runner-up in the Top 10 list, according to TurStat.

The article also reminded visitors that the annual winemaking festival will take place in the village of Areni in Armenia on October 5.

The Top 10 cities to visit this autumn according to TurStat are:

1) Minsk, Belarus

2) Astana, Kazakhstan

3) Yerevan, Armenia

4) Almaty, Kazakhstan,

5) Baku, Azerbaijan,

6) Tashkent, Uzbekistan

7) Chisinau, Moldova,

8) Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

9) Dushanbe, Tajikistan

10) Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/990005/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...