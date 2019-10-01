Spanish El Periódico tells the story of Syrian-Armenian who has settled in Nagorno-Karabakh – Public Radio of Armenia

In an article for El Periódico, Istanbul-based Spanish journalist Adrià Rocha Cutiller tells the story of Syrian-Armenian Narses Demirjyan, a shoemaker, who fled his country a few years before the outbreak of the war to move to Nagorno-Karabakh.

“No, I never left any place,” says Narses now. “I just moved from my country to my country . From Syria to Armenia”. However, unlike many Syrian Armenians, who moved to Armenia, Narses decided to settle in Stepanakert, capital of Nagorno-Karabakh.

European Friends of Armenia (EuFoA) provided organizational and logistical support to make the realisation of this article possible.

