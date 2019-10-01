San Diego’s Meyer Fine Art Presents Jean Kazandjian’s ‘Echoes’ Exhibition

SAN DIEGO—“Echoes,” a retrospective collection of works by world-renowned artist Jean Kazandjian, will be on exhibition and available for acquisition at Meyer Fine Art, one of San Diego’s most venerable art galleries.

The exhibition opens on Saturday, November 9 and extends through Saturday, December 28. Two very special, not-to-be-missed in-gallery receptions with the artist will take place on Saturday, November 9 from 5 to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, November 10 from 12 to 4 p.m.

The exhibition will feature 80 pieces of Kazandjian’s work created between 1991 and 2019. His work can be seen in venerable fine art collections globally, as well as on the walls of the San Diego Intercontinental Hotel.

Jean Kazandjian’s “Woman at her Bath.” Oil and acrylic on panel with screen, 22×37.75 inches. 1998

Jean Kazandjian was born in Beirut, Lebanon, where he lived until his early twenties. He was influenced by a wide array of Mediterranean cultures. Of Armenian heritage, he was also exposed to French and English as a second and third language. His family had fled Turkey in 1915, at the onset of the Armenian Genocide. After spending many years in Ethiopia, they settled in Lebanon in 1933. Beirut was a culturally rich and sophisticated city and was often referred to as the “Paris of the Middle East” prior to the civil war, which began in 1975. Jean is the third of five children.

Meyer Fine Art is located at 2400 Kettner Blvd. Suite 104, San Diego, CA 92101. All appearances are complimentary to the public, and RSVP’s are strongly suggested.

To learn more about this extraordinary exhibition and to RSVP, please contact the gallery by calling 619.358.9512, by email, or visit the website.

