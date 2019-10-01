Iran, Armenia willing to expand “electricity for gas” program – Public Radio of Armenia

Relations between Armenia and Iran should be maximally void of geopolitical influences, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with visiting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

“We are immediate neighbors, have a lot of common interests, and have to live side-by side and cooperate for millennia,” PM Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister said Armenia appreciated Iran’s balanced stance on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

Rouhani said, in turn, that Iran highly appreciates the development and deepening of relations with Armenia in all directions.

“We are ready to work with your government to develop and implement new programs, expand the gas for electricity program,” Rouhani said.

At the same time, he pledged Iran’s willingness to cooperate within the framework of regional programs and infrastructure projects.

Prime Minister Pashinyan welcomed the Iranian side’s readiness to expand the Gas for Electricity project. The Premier and the Iranian President tasked the respective government officials to develop and submit proposals within the shortest possible deadlines on expanded cooperation in the aforementioned field.

Reference was also made to the prospects of joint efforts in railway communications, high technologies, customs, science and tourism.

Hassan Rouhani stressed that the bilateral trade turnover has considerably increased ever since Nikol Pashinyan’s government assumed office in Armenia, noting that the joint projects continue to be successfully implemented. Rouhani said they are ready to discuss the implementation of the Meghri HPP project, boost capital investments and trade turnover via the free trade zones.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the transit routes to connect the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea. Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized that the realization of this program is in the strategic interest of our country, and Armenia stands ready to take practical steps to that end.

The parties took the opportunity to discuss regional issues, including the NK conflict settlement process. Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked the Iranian President for abiding by a balanced stance on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. For his part, Hassan Rouhani highlighted the need for reaching a peaceful settlement based on the positions and views of all parties to the conflict.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...