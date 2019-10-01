Football: Mkhitaryan out for three weeks

Roma have suffered another injury blow as Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be out for three weeks with a thigh problem.

Just hours after it was confirmed Lorenzo Pellegrini would be out for two months with a metatarsal fracture, Roma tweeted Mkhitaryan was facing a similar layoff, according to Football Italia.

However, the upcoming international break means he should miss no more than four games for the Giallorossi, two each in Serie A and the Europa League.

The Armenian has scored and assisted in his first four appearances for the Giallorossi since arriving from Arsenal.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/10/01/Mkhitaryan1/3106995

