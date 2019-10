EEU member states leaders, Iranian and Moldovan presidents at TUMO (PHOTOS)

The heads of the Eurasian Economic Union member states, as well as the presidents of Iran and Moldova, visited the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s shade a live broadcast on his Facebook page.

“We are getting acquainted with the activities of the TUMO Center with the leaders of the EEU countries, as well as with the Presidents of Iran and Moldova,” the Prime Minister wrote.

https://news.am/eng/news/536537.html

